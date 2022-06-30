Here's the list of Superlative Baseball players and the Co-Coaches...

Heath Autrey, Corsicana -- Co-Coach of the Year

Stayton Thomas, Mildred -- Co-Coach of the Year

Zane Petty, Corsicana -- Co-MVP

Brydan Hernandez, Corsicana -- Co MVP

Haydin Thomas, Mildred -- Versatile Player of the Year

Kelton Bell, Blooming Grove -- Utility (Pitcher/Position) Player of the Year

Danny Conklin, Kerens -- Offensive Player of the Year

Bradley Gruver, Corsicana -- Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Trent Nicholson, Blooming Grove -- Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Trayton Spivey, Kerens -- Co-Pitcher of the Year

Cade Onstott, Dawson -- Co-Pitcher of the Year

Adin Morehouse, Corsicana -- Catcher of the Year

Cody Hayes, Mildred -- Leadership Player of the Year

First-Team

Austin Pryor, Corsicana IF

Adrian Baston, Corsicana OF

Connor Means, Corsicana OF

Jake Callahan, Mildred P

Breylon Vanibuls, Mildred P/IF

Austin Wing, Mildred IF

Wes Ewing, Mildred Catcher

Aidan Bates, Mildred DH

Dusty Spence, Kerens P/DH

Lane Lynch, Kerens OF

Ryan Priddy, Kerens OF

Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard P

River Milne, Hubbard IF

Cooper Williams, Dawson OF

NEWCOMERS of the Year

Kannon Ritchie, Kerens

Krayton Ritchie, Kerens

Matt Rikard, Kerens

Blane Farmer, Corsicana

