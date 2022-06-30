Here's the list of Superlative Baseball players and the Co-Coaches...
Heath Autrey, Corsicana -- Co-Coach of the Year
Stayton Thomas, Mildred -- Co-Coach of the Year
Zane Petty, Corsicana -- Co-MVP
Brydan Hernandez, Corsicana -- Co MVP
Haydin Thomas, Mildred -- Versatile Player of the Year
Kelton Bell, Blooming Grove -- Utility (Pitcher/Position) Player of the Year
Danny Conklin, Kerens -- Offensive Player of the Year
Bradley Gruver, Corsicana -- Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Trent Nicholson, Blooming Grove -- Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Trayton Spivey, Kerens -- Co-Pitcher of the Year
Cade Onstott, Dawson -- Co-Pitcher of the Year
Adin Morehouse, Corsicana -- Catcher of the Year
Cody Hayes, Mildred -- Leadership Player of the Year
First-Team
Austin Pryor, Corsicana IF
Adrian Baston, Corsicana OF
Connor Means, Corsicana OF
Jake Callahan, Mildred P
Breylon Vanibuls, Mildred P/IF
Austin Wing, Mildred IF
Wes Ewing, Mildred Catcher
Aidan Bates, Mildred DH
Dusty Spence, Kerens P/DH
Lane Lynch, Kerens OF
Ryan Priddy, Kerens OF
Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard P
River Milne, Hubbard IF
Cooper Williams, Dawson OF
NEWCOMERS of the Year
Kannon Ritchie, Kerens
Krayton Ritchie, Kerens
Matt Rikard, Kerens
Blane Farmer, Corsicana
