By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
Commissioners voted to continue the ban on burning in Navarro County at the Commissioners Court meeting Monday. County Judge HM Davenport put the burn ban into effect last week. Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue. Violation of the Navarro County burn ban can result in a $500 fine.
The Texas Historical Commission presented the Navarro County Historical Commission with a Distinguished Service Award for 2022.
MaryJane McReynolds Chair of the Navarro County Historical Commission detailed some of the group’s 2022 accomplishments which included assisting with the establishment of the Rice History Museum, the GW Jackson Legacy Park, the preservation of local cemeteries, preservations and the placement of several historical markers through the Texas Historical Commission, as well as the Pelham Community History Museum, which details the history of the community established in Navarro County by Freedmen after the Civil War.
Commissioners also heard a presentation by Marty Summerall regarding indigent healthcare in Navarro County. Summerall has begun the process of establishing a Federally Qualified Health Clinic, which will be overseen and administered at the local level. No decisions were made about this item at Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners approved an application and resolution to participate in the Texas CLASS Government investment pool as an authorized investment. The action allows the county to have additional options when investing. “I like to have our taxpayer money working for us, said Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore.
A Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Furniture Solutions was approved.
Commissioners authorized Navarro County Construction Project Manager, Travis Dempsey, to go out bids for Adult Probation roof Annex 3.
Commissioners also approved the demolition of the storage building behind Annex 1 and additional building on 12th Street property.
A utility easement for Navarro County CO-OP on SE CR 4160 was approved in Pct. 2.
A request by Atmos Energy Corporation to cross SW CR 2130,2390, 2400, 2380, and 2410 in PCT. 3, was approved.
Commissioners approved a lease renewal agreement for a Xerox copier for the Commissioner’s office was authorized.
A motion to add JP 4 to the existing Xerox contract was also approved.
Commissioners declared a several items including a Navarro County Sheriff Vehicle as surplus.
A motion to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase was approved.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting Thomas McNutt and Pct. 3 Corsicana City Councilman Chris Woolsey asked Commissioners to consider the No New Revenue Tax Rate when considering the 2023-2024 budget.
Marcus Reed, Fire Chief for the Navarro Mills Volunteer Fire Department asked that the county consider the rising costs of equipment and vehicle repair be reflected in the 2023-2024 budget, VFD’s provide a necessary service, he said.
The consent agenda was also approved before the meeting was adjourned into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session. Commissioners also held a budget workshop following Monday’s meeting. This and other budget sessions planned for this week are in preparation for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget.
Stay up to date with continuing budget coverage in the Corsicana Daily Sun.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Avenue. in Corsicana.
