Here's a look at some notable numbers from last week
By The Numbers
940 yards
Total offensive output for Hubbard's Jags over their last two games. They piled up 454 yards in a 44-20 win over Itasca (the most yards in a game for coach Roger Masters' team since he took over the program last season) and then rolled up 486 yards in last Friday's 44-38 win over Moody.
394
That's the total number of penalty yards from the Dawson-Wortham game last week -- a never-ending marathon that had more stoppage than some team accumulate in a season. The piling on yardage was the result of a dozen flags for either unsportsmanlike conduct or a personal foul.
0
Number of points Mildred's defense has allowed in the past two games. The Eagles shut out Cayuga 14-0 and beat Kerens 20-7 when Kerens' only points came on a punt return. The Eagles allowed 76 points in their first three games last year and allowed 309 points in 10 games a year ago when injuries and every form of bad luck and tough breaks hurt Mildred.
