The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club hosted its Feb. 14, meeting in the Cedar Creek Library. The theme for decorations and refreshments was Valentine’s Day.
The featured program was presented by local author Jodee Neathery, speaking on her award-winning novel, “A Kind of Hush.” This novel explored how a moment in time can change a family forever, surrounding it in tragedy, mystery, and unspoken challenges.
Neathery also talked about key items of a good novel. First, it should draw on something you know a lot about, such as a personal event of importance. Second, the beginning and end are more easily written than the middle. To fill in the middle, select a character in the story and try walking in their shoes. Third, where appropriate, tell the story through the eyes of the survivors (if such be the case) and include the tension of dealing with those gray areas between absolute right and wrong.
The next meeting of the Literary Club is at 10 a.m. March 14, at 10:00 a.m. in the Cedar Creek Library. The Cedar Creek Garden Club will present a program on “Fran’s Garden.” Located at Tool Elementary School, this garden has gained considerable attention because of its unexpectedly rich and bountiful flora and produce. Named after Fran Sonka, a renowned friend of the school and the kids, it has become a local phenomenon. Come and see.
