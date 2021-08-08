The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding the creation and designation of the proposed Reinvestment Zone No. 21-01 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Consider the creation and designation of proposed Reinvestment Zone 21-01 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Consider approving a Tax Abatement between the City of Corsicana and Pactiv LLC.
• Consider authorizing a Mutual Aid Agreement between the City of Corsicana Police Department and Navarro College.
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Consider authorizing the process to begin establishing a tax rate for the 2022 budget year.
• Consider approving to waive fees for permits associated with a documentary film project known about “Lefty Frizzell” to be filmed in the City of Corsicana and approving the use of the City of Corsicana name in the film.
• Presentation of the Corsicana Convention and Visitors Bureau Quarterly Report for the period of April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.
• Executive session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to open session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
