The United States Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the 2020 Census will end Thursday, Oct. 15. According to the Census Bureau, more than 99.9% of households have been accounted for.
Previously set to end Sept. 30, a federal judge ordered the census to continue through the end of October. However, the current administration appealed that ruling, which was over ruled Tuesday by the Supreme Court.
Online self-response and phone response will be available across the nation through Oct. 15, and mailed responses must be postmarked by that date.
To complete the survey online, visit 2020Census.gov, or call 844-330-2020.
Census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day Thursday.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on Census Day, April 1, 2020.
The 10-minute survey ultimately helps determine congressional representation and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of your state and county for the next decade.
The data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and residences to the area.
The results will also decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Communities also rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
The census will also be valuable to businesses, providing data on the communities they serve, including population trends and growth projections.
Business owners rely on this information to make decisions, like where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.
