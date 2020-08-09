The United States Census Bureau announced Monday it would end field data collection by Sept. 30, a month earlier than its previously stated deadline of Oct. 31.
The bureau announced updated plans, including hiring more employees to speed up completion of data collection to meet its statutory deadline of Dec. 31, when the final count will be delivered to the president.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11, census takers will begin visiting households that have not responded to the census.
Census takers will wear masks and follow social distancing protocols, including all applicable state and local requirements regarding health and safety.
For those who wish to avoid a visit from a census taker, the survey can still be completed by mail, online or over the phone in 13 languages until the Sept. 30 deadline.
The 10-minute survey ultimately helps determine congressional representation and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of your state and county for the next decade.
The data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and residences to the area.
The results will also decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Communities also rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
The census will also be valuable to businesses, providing data on the communities they serve, including population trends and growth projections.
Business owners rely on this information to make decisions, like where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.
So far, however, Texas’ self-response rate is only 58%, still a long way from it’s 2010 total of 64%.
Navarro County reports a self-response rate of 53%
With the national response at just 63% so far, and time running out, it’s more important than ever to make sure you and your community are counted.
For more information about the census, visit www.2020census.gov.
