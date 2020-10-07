As the Nov. 3 general election nears, Texans can cast their votes early Tuesday, Oct. 13 through 30 in person, by mail, or curbside at their local polling places.
Looking forward to higher than normal turnouts, election officials warn voters may experience long lines and encourage early voting.
With health and safety precautions in place to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters should prepare for a unique experience at the polls.
Voting in Navarro County
Navarro County elections will be conducted with social distancing and sanitary procedures to help ensure voter and poll workers' safety.
Each voter is requested to come wearing a mask, and to follow instructions regarding hand sanitization before touching voting equipment.
In addition to providing curbside voting as usual, the elections office has developed a coronavirus safety plan that incorporates social distancing and sanitizing, provides masks and gloves for all workers, and sneeze guards for the poll book sign in stations, which is where voter/poll worker contact must come within six feet.
Early voting
Early voting will take place at the Navarro County Annex at 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 16; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25; and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30.
Election Day
On Election Day, Navarro County voters may vote at any polling location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A complete list of polling places is available on the county's website.
Health and safety
According to the Secretary of State's guidelines, voters should screen themselves for symptoms of the virus before going to a polling place. Those who exhibit symptoms and meet eligibility requirements should consider curbside voting, which is available at all polling locations.
These voters should contact the Navarro County election office at 903-875-3330 with questions about the curbside voting process and eligibility requirements.
If a voter contracts COVID-19, or other sickness or physical condition which prevents them from appearing at the polling place on election day, after the deadline to submit an application for a ballot by mail, the voter should contact the Navarro County elections office for more details about submitting an Application for Emergency Early Voting Ballot Due to Sickness or Physical Disability.
Voter safety tips
The Secretary of State's Office released guidance outlining recommended health protocols for Texas voters:
• Maintain six feet of separation from others, especially those 65 and older.
• Self-screen for any possible symptoms of COVID-19.
• If you have symptoms, consider utilizing curbside voting if eligible.
• Bring your own pen, pencil or stylus and hand sanitizer.
Wash or disinfect hands upon entering and leaving a polling station, and after contact with people or voting equipment.
Wear a cloth face covering or face mask.
Mail-in voting
The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, which is Nov. 3. Ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. that day and received by the county by 5 p.m. Nov. 4 will be counted.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends Texans ask for mail-in ballots no later than 15 days ahead of that due date and mail completed ballots a week before the deadline.
Absentee ballots may be delivered to the election office in person by eligible voters with a valid form of ID through the close of voting on Election Day.
Mail-in voting is available if you:
• Will not be in your county Nov. 3 or the entirety of early voting.
• Have a sickness or disability that prevents you from voting in person.
• Will be 65 years old or older by Election Day.
• Are confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.
Voter identification
Voters will need one of the following state or federal photo IDs:
• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
• United States Military Identification Card with photograph
• United States Citizenship Certificate with photograph
• United States Passport (book or card)
Without a photo ID, voters will need to sign a form swearing that they have a “reasonable impediment” from obtaining a proper photo ID and present one of the following types of identification:
• copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
• current utility bill;
• bank statement;
• government check;
• paycheck; or
• certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
On the net:
To view the state's safety guide in its entirety, visit www.sos.texas.gov/elections/forms/health-protocols-for-voters.pdf
Navarro County Elections Office
www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
