The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more compared to this day last week and is $1.03 less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.73 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $1.40 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.87, which is six cents more compared to this day last week and 99 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Pump prices are volatile as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on gas and crude oil demand. However, with more people returning to work, and some stay-at-home restrictions easing, gasoline demand is on the rise. Therefore, gas prices are going up as well. Drivers in Texas and still playing some of the least expensive prices for gas, coming in fifth place on AAA’s top ten cheapest gas price index.
“More vehicles are on the road, and that is driving gasoline demand up along with prices,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Though, drivers in the Lone Star State and still filling up with significantly less expense gas prices year-over-year and Texas has the fifth lowest gas price average of any state in the U.S.”
U.S. Gasoline demand increased to around 7.4 million barrels per day, according to the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from the nearly 6.7 million barrels per day the week prior. The EIA also reports refinery utilization is down to 72% in the Gulf Coast region last week from 75% the week prior. At the national level, refinery utilization is down slightly week-over-week registering at 68%.
Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.
To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service.
Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook:www.facebook.com/AAATexas.Find additional news from AAA Texas in its online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.