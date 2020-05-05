With COVID-19 shelter in place orders being lifted in May in many areas of the state, there will be many reasons to celebrate including the traditional celebration of Cinco de Mayo, and many will choose to celebrate with margaritas, beer, or tequila shots. However, if you have been drinking to celebrate this day, deciding to drive home will be risky for you and others — and could even be deadly.
The consequences of getting caught driving while intoxicated are life changing and are never worth the risk. If you choose to drink, designate a sober driver ahead of time, call a cab, use public transportation, stay put, or call a friend or family member for a ride. Lorie Stovall, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent for Navarro County, reminds drivers that the risks of driving impaired are not worth it.
Drinking and driving on Cinco de Mayo is a real problem in Texas and across the nation. Impaired drivers can kill or injure themselves and others — often their own friends or family members. The consequences and costs are significant if caught driving while intoxicated, costing $17,000 or more.
This Cinco de Mayo, do not drink and drive. If you see a suspected drunk driver, report it to law enforcement immediately. Make sure this traditional Texas celebration does not turn into a tragedy. After all, you do not want to miss seeing May 6.
Remember: If you drive drunk, you may lose money, your reputation, your car, and even your life. Everyone should know by now that it is illegal to drive impaired. Even still, thousands die each year in drunk-driving-related crashes. In 2018, there were 10,511 people killed in drunk-driving crashes.
People caught drinking and driving can face jail time, lose their driver’s license and vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees alone, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.
For more information, contact: Lorie Stovall or Nancy Winn, Watch UR BAC Program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services, by phone: 903-654-3075; or email: lorie.stovall@ag.tamu.edu or Nancy.Winn@ag.tamu.edu. Website: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: https://www.nhtsa.gov.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is a free, statewide program to promote alcohol awareness, the dangers of impaired driving, and friends watching out for friends.
