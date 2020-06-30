The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management reported 278 people were tested for COVID-19 Sunday, June 28 at the walk-up site at Carroll Elementary School in Corsicana. Testing continued Monday, June 29 at the school campus.
Drive through testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 at Rice Middle School, located at 1402 SW McKinney St. in Rice.
Residents can register for this site at txcovidtest.org, or by calling 512-883-2400.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,006,724 Texans have been tested as of June 28; 148,723 cases have been confirmed in 244 of Texas' 254 counties since testing first began in late March.
As of Monday, June 29, Navarro County reported 230 confirmed cases, reporting record highs for the past two weeks. According to the health department, there are more than 500 cases currently pending test results in Navarro County.
Texas DSHS estimates 79,974 people have recovered from the virus statewide, while 66,356 cases remain active, and 2,393 have died.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the federal government granted his request to extend operations of Community Based Testing Sites across Texas.
The federal government will maintain support for the program while surging resources to Dallas and Houston in order to support testing needs within the community.
“The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state,” Abbott said.
“By continuing to increase testing and remaining vigilant against outbreaks of COVID-19, we will mitigate the spread of this virus and keep our communities safe.”
“We are closely monitoring cases across Navarro County,” stated Eric Meyers, Navarro County's Emergency Management Coordinator.
“We have received several questions on our daily case counts. Navarro County does not report antibody test results,” he stated.
Antibody tests check a person's blood for antibodies, which may indicate if they had the virus in the past.
NCOEM and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department report positive PCR tests, and antigen tests as probables.
PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, diagnostic tests collect a nasal swab to detect the antigens to determine whether or not someone has the virus early on; antigen tests detect certain proteins that are part of the virus.
To date, 1,775,219 viral tests and 184,398 antibody tests have been performed in Texas.
NCOEM and the health department report the current number of active cases and recovered cases, including hospitalized patients and the number of deaths daily.
“We are only able to keep this data current thanks to the wonderful team at the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department,” Meyers stated.
“Thank you to all of those in Navarro County working day and night to help give you the most up to date information possible as we work through this pandemic.”
On the net:
Texas Department of State Health Services
https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
https://navarrocountyoem.org/index.php/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/
