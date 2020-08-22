Corsicana welcomed a new entertainment venue this month, the long-awaited Altitude Trampoline Park.
The park isn't simply trampolines, but features climbing walls, an inflatable obstacle course, dodgeball and basketball areas, and fun features for all ages and abilities. It also hosts birthday parties and other special events.
Crowd control measures have been put in place to limit capacity to 50%, however, the 30,000 sq. ft. facility provides plenty of room to spread out.
Guests may reserve a jump pass and fill out waivers online to save time, or buy passes at the door. In order to serve more guests and allow for more time to clean, the park is reducing jump times to a maximum of one hour per day.
Memberships allowing for an hour of jump time daily are also available for just $10 a month.
Designated disinfectant and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the park for guests to use and team members are supplied face masks and gloves to protect them during their shift.
Increased awareness of social distancing is detailed by signage and new operating procedures and tables have been separated and chairs removed to allow more distance between guests.
“We are concentrating on making it as safe as we possibly can,” said John McClung, general partner and park manager.
The trampoline park's staff put guests’ health and safety first, implementing a revolutionary cleanliness certification program called C3, Caring through Cleanliness and Certification.
The full-park cleanliness program is executed by trained and certified staff with extensive cleaning protocols before, during, and after hours. The program ensures cleaning products consistent with Center for Disease Control guidelines, and is audited by EcoSure, the company's health and safety evaluation partner.
As part of the expansive project at 1705 S. Interstate Highway 45 East, park developers opened Altitude H2O, an inflatable obstacle course located on the property's small lake, last summer.
Faced with several delays like record rainfall and flooding, and now a global pandemic, Splashicana's development has taken longer than expected, but the park has adapted and is ready to welcome guests.
“I guess I was just stubborn,” McClung said in a previous interview. “I just felt like Corsicana really needed something like this.”
Now, the trampoline park promises to provide year-round entertainment featuring the most up-to-date health and safety practices.
Altitude Trampoline Park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Visit altitudecorsicana.com, or call 903-467-3118 for more information.
