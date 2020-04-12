The need for Caregivers to be connected to a community of support is greater now than ever before. In response to these challenging times, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering additional Support Groups led by experienced support group facilitators via conference lines.
Participants must register weekly for access information: Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m.; Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m.; Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m.
Webinar-based education scheduled for the week of April 13 includes:
Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors: Tuesday, April 14 from 2 to 3 p.m. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
Effective Communication Strategies: Wednesday, April 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Dementia Conversations & Discussion: Thursday, April 16 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
