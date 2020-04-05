The need for caregivers to be connected to a community of support is greater now than ever before. In response to these challenging times, we are offering additional Support Groups led by experienced support group facilitators via conference lines.
Participants must register weekly for access information. To register, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go online to alz.org/crf.
Mondays from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Tuesdays from noon - 1 p.m.; Wednesdays from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.; Thursdays from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.; and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Webinar-based education is also available.
Effective Communication Strategies 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 9: Explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9: Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others.
Lunch & Learn - Healthy Living for your Brain & Body noon - 1:15 p.m. Friday, April 10: Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
Alzheimer's Facts: One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Approximately 400,000 Texans have Alzheimer's Texas ranks 4th in number of Alzheimer's cases and 2nd in Alzheimer's deaths Alzheimer's disease is the 5th leading cause of death in the U.S. In the U.S., someone develops Alzheimer's every 65 seconds.
