The Alzheimer’s Association Texas Chapters will host a live, statewide Zoom event aimed at educating caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. The event, “One Journey, Many Paths,” takes place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
“Caregivers have a very difficult job,” said Maxine Vierya, Director of Programs with the Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas chapter. “The Alzheimer’s Association works hard to make sure they know they are never alone.”
Keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Yvonne Lozano of University of the Incarnate Word.
Dr. Lozano has over 24 years of experience in the field of Gerontology, with a focus on Geriatric psychiatry. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Alzheimer's Association, Bexar Area Agency on Aging, Christian Senior Services, Long Term Care Coalition, Not Forgotten Coalition and currently is a member of the Task Force against Elder Domestic Violence and long term support and volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association.
Dr. Lozano will speak to Living with Ambiguous Loss.
Other speakers and their topics include: Debbie Pearson, RN, BSN, CCM on Caregivers, Everyday Heroes, and Nancy Turco, Asst. Living Manager, on the three R’s: Redirecting, Reminiscing and Reconnecting.
Two panel discussions on finding common ground in caregiving across generational lines and
addressing resources that may help pay for care for long-term solutions round out the presentations.
3.0 CEs available for nurses and social workers for a cost of $30.
Participants must register at bit.ly/onejourney2020 to receive to instructions to connect to Zoom event.
The program will air on each of the Texas Association Facebook pages:
Alzheimer's Association: Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter
Alzheimer's Association, Dallas & Northeast Texas Chapter
Alzheimer’s Association - North Central Texas Chapter
Alzheimer's Association: Capital of Texas Chapter
Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter
Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio & South Texas Chapter
About the Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
