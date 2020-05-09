Mother Day celebrations for moms living with Alzheimer’s can be bittersweet and challenging for families even under the best of circumstances, but the current COVID-19 crisis is adding new complexities that can feel overwhelming.
To help families impacted by Alzheimer’s navigate these challenges and provide a meaningful and enjoyable occasion, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering tips to help families plan appropriately for both in-person or virtual celebrations.
Tips for in-person Mother’s Day celebrations:
• Take a person-centered approach. Focus on what is enjoyable for the person with Alzheimer’s, such as looking at family pictures or enjoying the person’s favorite food. If they get overwhelmed in large groups, a small quiet gathering may be preferable.
• Keep it simple. Consider a celebration over a lunch or brunch at home or where the person is most comfortable. Ask family or friends to bring dishes for a potluck meal or have food delivered by a local restaurant or grocery store.
• Don’t overdo it. Sticking to the person's normal routine will help keep the day from becoming disruptive or confusing. Depending on the person’s stamina, plan time for breaks so the person can rest in a quiet area away from noise and crowds.
Tips for virtual Mother’s Day celebrations:
• Connect with mom virtually. Schedule a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom call with mom and invite other family members to participate. Prepare ahead of time to ensure the platform you use is one your mom can access easily. Consider taking the call to the next level by adding a slideshow with favorite pictures of mom and cherished family photos.
• Have brunch “to-go.” Mother’s Day brunch is a tradition for many families. While taking mom to her favorite restaurant may not be an option this year, consider having it delivered. Many restaurants may even offer special Mother Day’s menus.
• Clean up the yard. If mom is still living at home, but cannot host large family gatherings this year, consider organizing family members to do yard work, plant flowers or other outdoor spring cleaning activities. Doing so, allows families to gather while practicing social distancing.
General considerations if your mom has Alzheimer’s or another dementia:
• Adapt gift giving. Encourage safe and useful gifts for the person with Alzheimer’s. If someone asks for gift ideas, suggest items the person with dementia needs or can easily enjoy. Ideas include: an identification bracelet, CD’s of favorite music, comfortable clothing, favorite foods and photo albums of family and friends.
One more important reminder for family caregivers
• It’s OK to be upset. The current environment is necessitating difficult changes for everyone and many are not optimal or what we would choose. Caregivers need to recognize they are not abandoning someone who may be quarantined; they are simply taking the necessary steps to help keep their family member safe and healthy.
Help is available. The Alzheimer’s Association toll-free 24/7 Helpline (1.800.272.3900) is available to help families navigate disease-related challenges, including those resulting from the current pandemic.
In addition, education programs and support groups are available via virtual platforms so families can still get important information and support from home. Visit alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/coronavirus-covid-19
Alzheimer's Facts:
1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia
Approximately 400,000 Texans have Alzheimer's
Texas ranks 4th in number of Alzheimer's cases and 2nd in Alzheimer's deaths
Alzheimer's disease is the 5th leading cause of death in the US
In the US, someone develops Alzheimer's every 65 seconds
