Angelita Vineyard & Winery is hosting a virtual Comedy Show at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29. All profits will benefit the Compassion Corsicana Food Pantry.
“With the current restrictions still in place due to Covid-19, we wanted to offer something to our customers while helping the local community,” said Beverly Spahn, owner of the winery.
“Giving back to the community can give a feeling of connectedness and the satisfaction of trying to make the world a better place.”
To lift everyone’s spirits and offer quality entertainment that can be viewed from the comfort of your own home, Angelita Vineyard & Winery has partnered with Herron Entertainment to bring you an hour and fifteen minutes of hilarious comedy from three nationally recognized comedians.
The headliner for this show is Anthony Kapfer. Anthony is a New York City comedian, musician, filmmaker, cartoonist, author, narcissist, and native of planet Earth. He stars in the film “Mute Date” on Amazon Prime, has been seen on “The Comedy Show” on NBC’s Seeso, and is in the Netflix film “Better Off Single.” Anthony has also appeared on the FOX comedy TV show, “Laughs” and has been featured on Sirius XM Radio.
Comedy Records released Anthony Kapfer’s stand-up comedy E.P. entitled “Comedy Records E.P.” on March 10, 2015 which is available everywhere digital music is sold and streamed. In October 2015, Anthony released the first ever animated stand-up special, entitled “Anthony Kapfer: The Animated Stand-Up Comedy Special.” It was written, directed, drawn, animated, and performed by Kapfer. Additionally, he has released a comedy album of fake kids songs called “Songs For Children To Cry To” and a book entitled “Book: The Book,” is out now and available on Amazon.com. Both of these can also be found on his website, www.AnthonyKapfer.com.
To gain access to view the Virtual Comedy Show, organizers ask that you make a small donation of any amount to the Go Fund Me account created especially for this event. You can access the Go Fund Me link on the winery's website www.AngelitaVineyard.com, our Facebook account, or directly at https://www.GoFundMe.com/f/angelita-vineyard-amp-winery-virtual-comedy-show. Donations are also accepted via phone by calling the winery directly at 903-875-0036.
Once you have made your donation, contact the winery to provide your email address to receive the Zoom link and view the Comedy Show live at 8 p.m. May 28. It’s that simple!
To further show its support for our community, all curbside purchases of one or more bottles of wine from Angelita Vineyard purchased from May 25 through 29, will receive the link to watch the Comedy Show, and 10% of those sales will also be donated to Compassion Corsicana.
Join the winery to enjoy the show together with a glass of wine, and “Sip, Relax & Enjoy!” your way through a fun filled evening. Everyone is encouraged to make your donation and order your wine early.
For additional information call 903-875-0036 or email info@AngelitaVineyard.com.
