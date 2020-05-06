Angelita Vineyard & Winery is proud to launch the Bottle of Appreciation program which allows you to send a bottle of Angelita Vineyard wine to a front line healthcare worker in your life. It can be a doctor or nurse who has helped you and your family, someone in the healthcare field in your local community or our surrounding areas.
All you need to do is call to let us know who you want to receive your Bottle of Appreciation. Then, Angelita Vineyard will cover the cost for your gift to be delivered and we'll include a note of appreciation with the bottle expressing your thanks.
Don't have a specific healthcare worker in mind? That's okay. You can still donate a Bottle of Appreciation and we'll make sure it gets into the hands of a healthcare worker in our local communities through our partnerships with local hospitals surrounding Angelita Vineyard & Winery. You'll not only be giving them a great bottle of wine; you'll be lifting their spirits and reminding them how grateful you are for what they do on a daily basis and especially during this current COVID-19 medical crisis.
Send award-winning Texas wine to those on the front line. Give a Bottle of Appreciation today. For more information call 903-875-0036.
