Angels of Corsicana Troop Support, which sends items to United States military men and women stationed throughout the world, has found a new home at Grace Community Church in Corsicana and is looking for volunteers and donations for its upcoming packing days.
Donations have significantly dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it could use the community’s assistance.
Grace Community Church graciously allowed Angels of Corsicana to utilize its Friendship Hall at 227 N. Beaton St. The next packing day will be Friday, Nov. 13.
Angels of Corsicana Troop Support, started by philanthropist Jean O’Connor who retired as of July 1, has been proudly serving military personnel for 20 years. The only time boxes were unable to be sent was in April due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cyndi Parrish has stepped into the role of President. She comes from Portland, Oregon where she proudly worked for non-profit groups for over 20 years. She is the former President of Children’s Guild and said she is looking forward to continuing the wonderful work begun by O'Connor.
Typically, Angels of Corsicana provides monthly care packages for 20 to 30 troops, which adds up to about 500 military personnel in the European Theater, Navy ships out at sea, and troops stationed at bases in Iran.
However, with the return home of some military personnel, Angels of Corsicana is still providing care packages for 10 troops and 50 local veterans.
In the coming year, Angels of Corsicana Troop Support will be changing its name to Military Support Angels of Corsicana.
Follow its new Facebook page to see upcoming volunteer and donation information. Special projects will include baby blankets so keep an eye out for fabric and trim donation requests.
