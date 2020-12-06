Christmas during COVID-19 is likely to look different for everyone this year. With increased precautions, travel restrictions and potential exposure to high-risk relatives, families will have to adapt to find new ways to celebrate.
In addition to the health concerns, lower-income families and those out of work are struggling more than ever. A couple of area agencies have been working hard recently to ensure Christmas during the coronavirus can still be merry.
Compassion Corsicana
Jimmy Prince, owner of Prince Fireworks, said he was thinking about what a great year it’s been for selling his fireworks, plants, pumpkins and Christmas trees, and realized it was a direct result of people being forced to stay home, keep themselves busy and beautify their surroundings. He told his wife he wanted to give back to the community.
“Our customers are directly responsible for our good fortune,” he said. “I wanted to say thanks through the food pantry.”
Prince donated $500 Thursday morning, Dec. 3, to Compassion Corsicana. The ministries of Compassion Corsicana include Family Services, the Navarro County Food Pantry, the House of Refuge, and the House of Disciples.
“It means a lot to receive a donation such as this from Mr. Prince,” said Brenda Campbell, Compassion Corsicana Office Manager. “We take the money and use it where the need is most. If the need is greater at the House of Refuge for women, we will use it there. If the need is greater at the food bank, we will keep it here. We also help people with lights, gas and water through social workers.”
Derek Kester, Executive Director of Compassion Corsicana, said his organization’s need for food has never been higher.
“The need has increased significantly this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have served twice as many families from March until now than we did all of last year. We are really grateful for people like the Princes who want to share their blessings with the community. We are all in this together.”
Kester said canned goods are appreciated, but cash goes a lot farther.
“We get a lot of our food from the North Texas Food Bank and Feeding America,” he said. Through them we can buy about 10 meals for every dollar. We will serve around 800 families this year during our annual Christmas Expo.”
“A lot of people are out of work,” Campbell said. “We have stacks of new applicants signing up. We are still taking donations for Christmas food boxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
For assistance or to donate:
Compassion Corsicana
Call 903-874-4971
Email info@compassioncorsicana.org
Visit compassioncorsicana.org
The Hope Center
As COVID-19 precautions linger, staples are back to store shelves, however, Hope Center Executive Director Lauren Venable said she knows many families who are still in need of diapers and baby supplies.
The Hope Center educates, supports and empowers women facing unplanned pregnancies with compassionate and professional medical care.
The organization worked to meet some of those needs Thursday morning with a free diaper drive-thru.
“We have been so blessed by the community this year,” Venable said. “Our donors have really stepped up, our supporters have come out in an amazing fashion. This week hosted Giving Tuesday but we wanted to turn it on its head. Normally non-profits ask for things on that day but we wanted to give, so we opened up our diaper day sign up for them to pick up today.”
Venable said she also took the opportunity to tell mothers about the Hope Academy, which allows parents to earn free baby goods each month by taking classes.
“Not only does the center provide counseling for expecting mothers, it also provides classes for new parents, and places great emphasis on fathers being involved in parenting,” she said.
The Hope Academy is now offering online classes to be COVID-19 compliant and make it easy to learn at home.
“Even in this crazy year, the community has really stepped up to show their support for us and what we do,” Venable said. “We want to show them we are being good stewards to what they have given us and giving it back to the community where it is most needed.”
——————
All services are free and confidential. Hope Center is located at 1115 W. Second Ave., Corsicana. It may be reached by calling 903-872-2881, or visit hopecentercorsicana.com.
——————
For information on how to join the Hope Academy "earn while you learn" program, visit its Facebook page at: facebook.com/hopecenterofcorsicana or email: education@hopecorsicana.com
