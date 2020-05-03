While the world frantically seeks solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new book delves into another once-frightening disease: poliomyelitis. Polio paralyzed, deformed, or killed many of its victims during the first half of the 20th century.
Like the current contagious disease, the poliovirus hit communities indiscriminately, usually in the warmer summer months, attacking rich and poor, in both urban and rural areas, and required strict hygiene, social distancing and isolation. Reaching epidemic levels in the 1940s and 1950s, polio had parents each year fearing for their children until they began succumbing as well.
It took 40 years to determine that polio’s transmission was waterborne rather than airborne, thus long delaying vaccine development. Fortunately COVID-19 is benefitting from major advances in research and technology since polio’s heyday, and we can hope for a vaccine against it within a year or two.
A “Polio” Finds His Way: My Father’s Remarkable Journey documents the resilience of Forrest Clough, who contracted poliomyelitis in 1909 at age four months in Fort Worth. Left a paraplegic, he grew up in an era when this country was indifferent to the needs of the disabled prior to the passage of the first disability rights legislation in 1966. His survival of this disease and several other life-threatening illnesses before the age of 25 is a miracle in itself. With the support of a determined mother, devoted wife, and many others over the years, Clough succeeded as lead trumpet player in the 1930s with the nationally acclaimed Southern Methodist University band and had a 30-year career in the radio industry in Texas.
Forrest Clough was the son of Dr. George O. Clough, who began his career teaching in Ellis and Leon Counties as well as in Fort Worth. He served as principal of Corsicana High School from 1914-1918. While living there Forrest eagerly attended his first school after having been home-schooled for two years due to his disability. From Corsicana, Dr. Clough taught in Fort Worth prior to becoming Superintendent of Schools in Tyler (1920-1927) and a founder and first president of Tyler Junior College in 1926.
The family moved to Dallas in 1927 where Dr. Clough was professor of education at Southern Methodist University and director of Dallas College, the extension school of SMU, until 1948. Forrest, although a paraplegic, spent 9 years at SMU, traveling over 25,000 miles with the famed band and obtaining two BAs and a Masters degree.
With degrees in government and broadcast journalism, he spent his career at KFJZ Radio in Fort Worth. Drawing from his college autobiography and seven scrapbooks, Wyatt interweaves her father’s story with the history of polio and its spread, President Franklin Roosevelt’s push to develop vaccines, Texas’ role in combatting the disease, her own bout with polio in the 1952 epidemic, and today’s worldwide polio eradication efforts.
Unlike her father, author Susan Clough Wyatt, was left with no paralysis but in later years experienced symptoms of post-polio syndrome. Wyatt also shares the positive and negative consequences of having grown up with a disabled father.
