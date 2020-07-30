The Back to School/Stay in School Rally set for August has been canceled due to public health restrictions.
In the past, the free event has provided an opportunity for students and parents to meet school faculty, receive guidance for the upcoming year, and learn about youth-oriented organizations like the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the Boys and Girls Club.
The Back to School/Stay in School Rally, it's committee members, and sponsors advocate for a greater understanding of the educational process to ensure that students stay in school and receive the support needed to graduate.
