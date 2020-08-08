Backpacks of Love hosted its 10th annual school supply giveaway Tuesday and Wednesday, providing backpacks full of supplies to 2,400 Navarro County students.
Due to public health restrictions, this year's event was a drive-through offering supplies for all county students who receive free or reduced lunch through their school, whether participating attending on-campus or remote learning.
“This was our tenth year to provide supplies to families in need, but our first year for a drive-thru process in an attempt to limit contact and keep families safe,” stated organizer Kristen Smith,
Children's Coordinator and Office Administrator for Grace Community Church.
“We had amazing volunteers from our community who helped make the event a smooth success,” she stated. “We are so grateful to Navarro College for opening the Cook Center for us, as well as their Police Department for their help with traffic control, and the NC Volleyball and Football players that came to help.
Corsicana Fire Department and Collins Street Bakery were both vital to the distribution process and we couldn't have done it without them. And, of course, we had several individuals who came and gave of their time and energy in the August Texas heat to help provide supplies to these families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.