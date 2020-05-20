Step into the Beautique and Bookstore at Navarro College and coffee is likely top of the mind. You are instantly warmed by the smells of all things java. The store and coffee shop combo was closed for six weeks in accordance with business shutdowns by the government. Their doors re-opened a couple of weeks ago and they are ready to see some familiar faces.
Angela Enriquez, Beautique and Books Manager, said, “I can’t wait to see our old customers and welcome our new ones.”
Only a limited number of people can be inside to shop for Navarro Cheer gear or sip on a beverage. But many folks are enjoying the outdoor seating where restrictions are relaxed.
“We’ve had a little business meeting here. Vendors have met here. A lot of folks like to come around and feel the atmosphere,” said Terri Mitchell, Director of Bookstores for the college.
Mitchell and Enriquez found a new way to do business during times of social distancing.
“Angie did some deliveries the other day,” Mitchell said. “She took coffee to some of our nursing homes, daycares and the hospital. The business that was always customer focused, hasn’t stopped there. They now offer curbside service. Customers can drive up and one of the workers will come to the parking lot and take their orders. In addition to that, they are trying to do more community outreach.
“We did a coffee sampling a while back,” Mitchell said. “That entails traveling to a business with a variety of tasty drinks. People sip on smaller sample sizes and try different flavors of coffee, tea and fruit flavored drinks.”
“It can be a stretch for the staff,” said Mitchell, referring to the new services.
They utilize full time and part-time help, which includes students. Mitchell adds that the extra service is what it’s all about.
“We have a relationship with them,” she said. “That is important about our customer service. That is why our mom and pops are important to the community.”
Customer Grace Mickele is a familiar face at the coffee shop.
“I had to get out of the house and I need my coffee. I miss my people.” Mickele said she and her husband usually have their date at the coffee shop.
Mitchell and Enriquez and the staff at Beautique and Bookstore plan on keeping the new services even after things return to normal.
The adjusted hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Though Mitchell says that may expand when students return for the late summer session. Deliveries can be made on orders $20 and over. They have printed menus for customers to take and keep at their office or home.
Mitchell said they will be doing special promotions for first responders, teachers, and more. That information can be found on their Facebook page: Starbucks at Navarro College. And shirts promoting the Netflix series Cheer and other bookstore items can be purchased online at Bookstore.navarrocollege.edu.
