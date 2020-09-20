Bethel AME Church is pleased to announce the completion of the 17th Session of the Northwest Texas Virtual Annual Conference Sept. 10 through 12.
Bethel church family welcomes back its Pastor Rev. Dr. Robert L. Uzzel, and first lady of the church, Sis. Debra Bass Uzzel. The Northwest Texas Conference Women's Missionary Society has two new Life Members inductees from Bethel, Sis. Penny Liggins and Sis. Maxine Turner-Kelley from its sister church, Grace Temple. The Donaldsons, Michael and Joann, are Pastor and Co-Pastor.
