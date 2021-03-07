Some people give blood for the “free swag,” snacks or the break from a high school class or workday. Others donate the gift of life for the mini health assessment including blood pressure, pulse rate, and hemoglobin levels that are required in the pre-donation screening.
Every blood donor with Carter BloodCare receives a free cholesterol check on each successful donation and will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test for a limited time during the pandemic. Donors can retrieve their antibody results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website.
Many blood donors say they give blood because they know someone whose life was saved or sustained by a blood transfusion. Carter BloodCare invites those who donate with a patient or loved one in mind to share those stories by emailing tellusyourstory@carterbloodcare.org. Sharing a personal story may just inspire others to give this March.
Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille is hosting a drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at 3501 Corsicana Crossing Boulevard in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dustin Clay at 903-641-0049.
H-E-B is hosting a drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, at 201 S. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Hailey at 903-874-4778.
Oil City Iron Works is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at 814 S. Main St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Liliana Cabrera at 903-872-6571.
Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
