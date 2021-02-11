Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Some icing possible. High 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 12:34 pm
Corsicana, Texas
Due to icy roads, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas has cancelled its blood drive set for Thursday, Feb. 11.
For future blood drives, save time by using Carter BloodCare’s Quickscreen app to answer donation questions before your appointment.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.