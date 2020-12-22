Carter BloodCare will host another blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Navarro Regional Hospital, due to the huge response to the Dec. 22 blood drive, which has been fully booked.
Anyone giving blood at a Carter BloodCare donor center or blood drive from Dec. 1 through Jan. 10 is entered for a chance to win a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, courtesy of The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet.
COVID-19 antibody testing is now available for all donors.
To sign up for the blood drive, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/120641.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.