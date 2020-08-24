Community National Bank & Trust will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 321 N. 15th St. in Corsicana.
Two Carter BloodCare buses will be provided to practice social distancing and lessen wait times and complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Tests to all donors.
Schedule your appointment online at https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1093
Donors will receive a special thank-you from Blue Bell Ice Cream.
For more information on antibody testing and updated safety protocols, visit CarterBloodCare.org.
