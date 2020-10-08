Blooming Grove Independent School District will end remote learning following a decision by its Board of Trustees during a special meeting Oct. 5 to evaluate the current learning models.
“As a results of the academic struggles of our remote students, Blooming Grove ISD is stopping remote learning effective Oct. 16,” Superintendent Rick Hartley stated in a press release.
“The incredible and unprecedented time and effort required of our teachers and administrators to facilitate our three learning models will come to an end. All students are to attend school on campus beginning Monday, Oct. 19.”
This year, Blooming Grove ISD has conducted three different learning models for students, including on-campus, remote online, and remote paper packet learning.
“The remote learning model has proven unsuccessful for most of our students,” Harley stated. “Two of every three remote students are failing at least one class. Over 50% of the remote high school students are at risk of losing most of their credits this semester.”
The district encourages remote learners to return on-campus learning as soon as possible to help them begin to improve their grades.
Those interested in their children returning to campus early are urged to contact the campus to begin the transition.
For those who do not want to return to on-campus instruction at this time, BGISD offers the following options:
• apply for a transfer to a district that offers remote learning
• withdraw to homeschool;
• enroll in an online school;
“Even though you have these other options, we encourage you to stay at Blooming Grove ISD where the teachers and staff know your children,” Hartley stated.
“We understand that not everyone will agree with this decision; however, we believe this is the best course of action for our students at this time. Thank you for your support during these uncharted and challenging times.”
Per the district's current practice, in the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case, those affected will be required to return to remote learning for the duration of the quarantine period.
Hartley invited those with questions to contact him at 903-695-2541, extension 1005.
