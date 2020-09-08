Since the pandemic hit its market area in March, Brookshire Grocery Co. has given more than $20.4 million to its over 15,000 employee-partners which includes a third round of gift cards delivered to all active employees Friday.
Full-time employees are receiving a $200 BGC gift card and part-time employees are receiving a $100 BGC gift card totaling $1.9 million given to help them to celebrate the Labor Day holiday this week and help with those recovering from Hurricane Laura and the pandemic.
“We are very proud of the way our team has pulled together to take care of our customers, communities, each other and our stores after Hurricane Laura swept through much of our market area last Thursday,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO. “Our team’s commitment to keeping everyone safe during last week’s storms, and during the past six months of the pandemic, has been truly phenomenal. We are excited to give back to them and their families leading into the holiday weekend.”
The gift cards are in addition to the more than $20.4 million BGC has invested in its employee-partners through bonus checks, temporary wage increases for partners in retail and logistics, retail incentives, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who could be directly affected by COVID-19.
Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.
BGC Mission: Brookshire Grocery Co.’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through the W.T. Brookshire Way.
