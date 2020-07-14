Brookshire Grocery Co. remains committed to doing the right thing by extending the appreciation pay to Sept. 11 for its more than 14,000 retail and logistics employee-partners as a thank you for them doing their best every day to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This $1 more per hour is an extension of the pay increase that started March 24.
“Now more than ever, our retail and logistics employee-partners have continued to go above and beyond to provide our customers with product, outstanding service and a safe place to shop,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “I am so proud of our employees and this appreciation pay is a tangible offering of our sincere gratitude for everything they are doing. These heroes showcase their compassion and dedication every day while filling our essential responsibility in our communities. I am so proud to be part of such an incredible team who upholds such high standards for service and safety.”
With the additional nine weeks of appreciation pay, the company will have given more than $21 million to employee-partners since the pandemic started through bonus checks, gift cards, temporary wage increases for partners in retail and logistics, retail incentives, employee discounts, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19. The company has also made several favorable changes to benefits including temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.
