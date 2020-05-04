Nominations for the Bulldog Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 will be accepted online at Athletics.NavarroCollege.edu through May 29, Navarro Athletic Director Michael Landers announced Thursday.
The Bulldog Hall of Fame honors former student-athletes, coaches, teams and supporters who have enriched the Navarro College’s legacy through 74 years of intercollegiate athletics.
“We have a rich history with our Bulldog athletic programs, and this is a great opportunity to honor those individuals who have helped to build our tradition,” Landers said.
Members of the Class of 2020 will be honored Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Hall of Fame Luncheon held at The Cook Education Center on the Corsicana campus. They also will be recognized during halftime of the 7 p.m. Southwest Junior College Football Conference game between Kilgore and Navarro at Tiger Stadium.
Last year’s inaugural class included coaches Bob McElroy, Lewis Orr, Arthur ‘Skip’ Johnson, Randal ‘Whoa’ Dill, Monica Aldama, golfer James David Stubbs, and the late Brian Cole (baseball), community backer Brenda Duncan, coach Herchel Stephens (tennis) and athletic director Roark Montgomery III (golf).
To be considered for induction, a nominee’s eligibility will be based upon participation for at least one year as an intercollegiate athlete, five years as a coach or 10 years as an active supporter of Navarro athletics.
Candidates will be screened on athletic accomplishment at Navarro and beyond, service to NC and its athletics program, professional achievement, personal integrity and community service.
