Navarro County Commissioners voted Monday to lift the burn ban, but urged residents to burn responsibly and with caution. Although recent rains have significantly reduced the threat from wildfires, they have also left some county roads muddy and inaccessible to first responders.
Commissioners also approved a reinvestment zone and a tax abatement agreement between the county and Pisgah Ridge Solar LLC.
Navarro County and Corsicana Economic Development Director, John Boswell, presented information on 3,688 acres near the Pisgah Ridge area. The anticipated total investment in the project is $200 million. The project is expected to be fully operational by 2023.
The tax abatement would last for 10 years Pisgah Ridge Solar LLC will pay 70% of their total annual tax for 10years. Pisgah Ridge LLC will make a pilot payment for the remain 30% to the county in lieu of being on the tax rolls, for the duration of the agreement. The payments to the county will be the same annual amount. The agreement, which passed 3-1 will include a road damage agreement. Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen was the sole dissenting vote.
Commissioners also approved the wellness incentive plan from the Texas Association of Counties. This plan would pay for all county employees to receive an annual physical, anytime between Nov. 1, 2020 through Aug. 30, 2021.
Those employees who do not get the physical will be required to pay $25 per month toward their health insurance until the next opt in period. The wellness incentive plan is anticipated to improve the health of county employees and save the county taxpayer money over time.
Commissioners took no action on a resolution enabling an extraction from a contract between Net Data and Navarro County. This issue is expected to be resolved at a future meeting.
At the advice of Navarro County Elections Commissioners Dan Teed, Commissioners denied consideration of approving a direct mailing to Navarro County residents regarding COVID-19 for the Nov 3, election. Teed encouraged everyone to visit the County’s election website for more up to date information on early voting hours.
Approved items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda included:
• Public Hearing for creation of Reinvestment Zone 20-102
• Consideration of approving the Order to create and designate Reinvestment Zone 20-102
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Pisgah
Ridge Solar LLC.
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for August 2020, Mike Dowd
• Public Hearing on 2020-2021 County Clerk’s Archival Plan
• Public Hearing on 2020-2021 District Clerk’s Archival Plan
• Consideration of approving County Clerk’s 2021 Archival Plan, Sherry Dowd
• Consideration of approving District Clerk’s 2021 Archival Plan, Josh Tackett
• Consideration of accepting Data Preservation Solutions deed archival records project for County Clerk
• Consideration of approving Service Agreement between Integrated Data Services and the County Clerk
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to SF-2 base Zoning with
variance to a lot widths, on a 135-acre tract, for Texas Land & Lakes, LLC. Case number 20484
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat France Addition, Tract 16-R for Ratchnee France
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Retreat Ranchettes, Phase II, Tract 5 for Eliseo & Elvia
Benavides
• Consideration of approving a contract with Access Imaging Solutions for indexing and storing election
office images
• Consideration of approving 2021 Sheriff and Constable’s fees as authorized by the Texas Local
Government Code Section 118.131
• Consideration to surplus item from drug seizure a 1994 Chevrolet Pickup VIN # 2GCEC19HR1168416
for NCSO
• Consideration of approving lease agreement with First National Bank for a 2016 Gradall Vin #
4100000773 for Pct. 3
• Consideration of awarding annual bids for auto parts, culverts, fuel, road materials
• Opening of the Annual Hauling Bids
• Consideration of approving Sourcewell Agreement
• Consideration of approving the Wellness Incentive Plan from Texas Association of Counties
No action was taken following an Executive Session
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
