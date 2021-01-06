The family of Cathelyn F. Butcher hosted a drive by parade Sunday, Jan. 3, to celebrate her 99th birthday. Butcher was born Jan. 5, 1922.
Butcher celebrates 99th birthday with parade
- Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer
-
-
