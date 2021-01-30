Jimmy Bates was a man with a plan. However, like many other small business owners who took a chance in 2020, he quickly found out even the best laid plains do not always go as expected.
Through hard work and perseverance his plan is coming to fruition a year later and the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jimmy’s Car Wash as a new member with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Jan. 28 at 624 N. Beaton.
The Corsicana Daily Sun was on the scene and asked Jimmy what makes his story special and why his facility is not just another car wash.
CDS: You opened in Jan. 2020 just months prior to the pandemic. How did this change your plans? How did you adjust to stay in business?
JB: It changed everything. All my annual plans were kind of thrown out the window on a monthly, and sometimes daily, basis. But I think that was what every small business owner, and really every family in this community, experienced. The original plan was to establish baseline sales and average ticket cost data for the first three months and then go right into hiring a staff and begin renovations. I was waiting for March to hit. Historically March has been one of the largest sales producing months for the car washes in Corsicana.
But then March hit in a completely different way. I was forced to be shut down for a short period toward the end of March and I almost lost my business before I could even get a sign out front. It's been an uphill battle ever since. I went from having a plan of aggressive growth and expansion to just "surviving on the fly" every night while watching the news. I had to remind myself that my business goals and milestones couldn't change. I just had to adjust timing and get creative.
CDS: What is your background?
JB: I was a submariner in the Navy for almost 10 years before getting a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering. From there I went into manufacturing as a reliability engineer and stayed in that role for a number of years. Towards the end of my manufacturing career, I had become the head of engineering, maintenance, and reliability for a major plastics company out of Los Angeles with a home office in Dallas.
CDS: How did you get into the car wash business?
JB: My career was really taking a toll on me and my family and I was gone all the time. I wanted to start my own business locally and wanted to create something unique in Corsicana. There were a few businesses I had in mind, but I was sitting at a full-service wash in Dallas having my truck cleaned one day when it hit me. "Corsicana could really use a full-service car wash." From there I took a year off of work to change my career and create a flex-serve wash. So, I guess you could say burn-out and the needs of Corsicana got me into the car wash business.
CDS: How is your car wash different than the rest?
JB: Jimmy's Car Wash differs in a number of ways from every other wash in this area. For one, Navarro County vehicle owners in the past have had either self-serve washes or expensive detailing as options for getting their car or truck cleaned. My car wash is a flex-serve wash, which means our customers can choose self-serve or full-service. They can also choose between a touch-free wash and a soft-brush (friction) wash. Some people are adamant about nothing touching their car, while others prefer the friction wash. All but one of our wash packages includes a wipe down. We also do pick-up and delivery. We offer a' la cart options like trim dressing, leather conditioning, etc. Customers that drive up during the day are greeted by a host that helps them decide on a wash package that suits their needs, while customers at night can use an automatic wash and free vacuums as much as they want. Basically, at Jimmy's Car Wash, we aim to suit every customer's need. And if a customer has a need we can't meet, we gladly recommend someone who can, even if it's one of our competitors.
I think the main way we differ the most is the service. With the way this world is headed, a lot of services are replaced with self-serve. Full-service gas stations are a thing of the past, and pretty soon our grand kids aren't going to believe an actual person checked people out at a grocery store. But a lot of things are lost when the human aspect goes away. At Jimmy's Car Wash, I'm selling a service more than a wash.
CDS: How many people do you employ?
JB: I currently have 12 employees but that number is growing. Ultimately my wash will employ around 20 personnel.
CDS: What incentives do you offer your customers? (app, rewards programs,
etc.)
JB: To start, "Jimmy's Car Wash" is an available app you can download to your phone. Through the app I offer wash club memberships, referral discounts, coupons, gift cards, rewards programs, complete touch free options, full-service booking, fleet programs, and contests. Customers can purchase washes, car cleaning products, or air fresheners from the app on their phone, and when they get to the wash our host will scan their code generated on the app and redeem their purchase. This gives our customers a complete touch free option. There's even a game on the app where I give prizes to monthly top scorers.
We give free washes to firefighters and their families on 9/11, free washes to nurses on National Nurses Day, and free washes to veterans on Veteran's Day. I offer monthly specials to wash club members as well.
We will be holding "Dirty Car Contests" this year through the app where free washes are given out. We also do seasonal specials and holiday discounts.
I also have fleet programs available that are built unique for each small or large business, law enforcement, non-profit, etc.
CDS: How are you incorporating Corsicana history and the history of car
washes in general into your plan?
JB: Corsicana and Navarro County have such a rich history in oil production as well as small business.
This area grew with auto and gas as did the car wash industry. After the Model T began selling in 1908, soon followed the introduction of service stations and car washes and the oil industry soared. In 1914 the first car wash was formed and has grown with the same demand.
Small businesses in Corsicana have grown to be known names around the world from individuals or families here that wanted to create something unique and they succeeded. Corsicana is built on small business.I plan to follow suit. Once I'm done with renovations and redesign, customers and their families will be able to learn about the car wash industry at different areas around the wash. They'll see pictures and murals of old washes from the 20's and 40's and read plaques telling the history of car washing. There are a lot of great places to visit around downtown that give people a step back into history, I'll be providing that as well.
CDS: What are your plans for the future?
JB: A new touch free wash will replace the current old one hopefully within the next year. The new wash will have car contouring, lava flow, brush less wheel cleaning, and apply new innovative chemicals like ceramics as an option.
The entry and exit are going to change to improve traffic flow on and off Beaton Street and the front will be changed to match lighting and fencing with the Downtown Corsicana theme.
I'll be installing self-serve free vacuums under the large shade trees that have a safe seating and play area for children. So many parents struggle to vacuum their cars while trying to keep their kids away from vehicle traffic. Why car washes have never made safe spaces for kids at vacuums is beyond me.
A seating area is being put in that will have outdoor heating and cooling, free coffee and water, as well as car care products for sale.
The wash bay entry is being changed for a number of reasons. It will provide better lighting and safer entry for cars, safer foot travel areas for employees, allow for customers to buy car care products without leaving their car, and improved overnight pay machines.
Of course, all the improvements have occurred slower than originally planned because of the times, but I'll get there. I think this town will really like the finished product!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.