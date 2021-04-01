The COVID-19 pandemic has been taxing emotionally, physically and psychologically. People young and old have felt the effects of isolation and a transition to social distancing, working and schooling from home, and a “new normal” that does not feel normal at all. There is a way to combat the sadness, isolation and stress resulting from the pandemic. Do a good deed for someone.
Studies show doing something good for others makes a person feel better. Volunteering is the quickest way to lift spirits and give back to the community. An easy way to volunteer one hour of time is to donate blood. Blood can only come from people who are willing to give it for others. Just one pint of donated blood will save three lives, and the feeling of doing something good – making a difference – can be a much-needed boost when spirits need lifting.
Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille is hosting a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at 3501 Corsicana Crossing in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dustin Clay at 903-641-0049.
H-E-B is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at 201 S. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Kristy D. at 903-874-4778.
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at 321 N. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Riley Bland at 903-641-4579.
Have you known or cared for someone who received blood transfusions? Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are a powerful way to encourage someone to give blood. Share your story by emailing tellusyourstory@carterbloodcare.org. Your personal story may inspire others to give this April.
Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
About Carter BloodCare:
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
