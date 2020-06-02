Ken and Ann Thomas will celebrate 50 years of love on June 5. These two dated when they were just young teenagers and God brought them back together 13 years later.
They quickly knew they were meant to be together and married shortly after. Their 50 years have included prayer, faith, unconditional love, shared laughter, travel and lots of God’s grace.
They truly attribute their successful marriage to Jesus Christ. Their love, prayers and presence continues to encourage and uplift their thankful family. They have been blessed with 3 children, 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren to date.
Congratulations to this loving couple on their Golden Wedding Anniversary!
