The U.S. Census Bureau is adapting or delaying some operations to protect the health and safety of the pubic and its staff while conducting the 2020 Census.
Under the adjusted operational plan, field activities would resume after June 1, 2020 as area Census Offices begin returning to full staff capacity.
In-person activities, including counting, office work, and processing will follow the most current guidance from federal and state authorities.
Residents can still respond online or by phone. Households that didn't respond by April 8 should have received a paper questionnaire in the mail.
To read more on the adjusted timeline, visit the Census Bureau's website at 2020census.gov.
Since the census began in March, more households across America are responding every day. Online, phone and mailed self-responses will continue throughout the data collection process.
As of Monday, April 13, 48.1% of the nation’s households have responded to the Census.
North Texas counties lead the count for Texas, with Rockwall, Collin, and Denton counties each reporting over 50% participation.
Local representatives of the 2020 Census are eager for Navarro County to participate in the Census Bureau’s response rate challenge, which aims to top the county’s 2010 response to the critical survey.
Currently, Corsicana reports a self-response rate of 44.8%, with Navarro County at 40.6%.
During the last census in 2010, Corsicana’s total response rate was 65.9%, above the county’s rate of 59.7%.
With the option to complete the survey online, by mail, or over the phone in 13 different languages, it's never been easier to respond on your own – without ever having to meet a census taker.
The U.S. Census provides daily updates of the nation's self-response rates at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
