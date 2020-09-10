As the 2020 Census comes to an end, the United States Census Bureau has begun sending additional paper questionnaires to over 16.2 million households in areas of low response.
About 84.9% of households have completed the 2020 Census, with 65.2% self-responding online, by phone, or mail. As of Sept. 7, Texas’ self-response rate is 61%, just shy of its 2010 total of 64%.
The final mailing began arriving at homes Aug. 22; all materials expected to arrive by Tuesday, Sept. 15. Only nonresponding households that have received only one paper questionnaire may receive this mailing.
It is the last in a series of reminders the Census Bureau has mailed to nonresponding households since mid-March urging them to respond.
The Census Bureau strongly encourages households that have not yet responded to the census to complete their questionnaire by the deadline, Wednesday, Sept. 30 online at 2020census.gov or by phone in 13 languages.
Households that receive this mailing and want to respond using the enclosed paper questionnaire must return it as soon as possible.
The Census Bureau will process all paper questionnaires postmarked by Sept. 30 and received at the Paper Data Capture facilities no later than Oct. 7.
Census takers are now visiting households that have not responded to the census to collect responses in person. They are also visiting some households that have already responded as part of 2020 Census quality checks.
The Census Bureau has released 2020 Census housing unit completion rates showing the 2020 Census self-response rate and Nonresponse Follow-up rate. About 19.7% of households have been counted by an in-person visit from a census taker.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on Census Day, April 1, 2020.
The 10-minute survey ultimately helps determine congressional representation and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of your state and county for the next decade.
The data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and residences to the area.
The results will also decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Communities also rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
The census will also be valuable to businesses, providing data on the communities they serve, including population trends and growth projections.
Business owners rely on this information to make decisions, like where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.
For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.
