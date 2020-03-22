With the local business landscape rapidly changing to accommodate the changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce has introduced a new Facebook group, titled “Outta the Box,” to help businesses reach their customer's needs.
Outta the Box is a newly created group site that allows Corsicana and Navarro County business owners to post the unique ways they are providing goods and services to the community.
"These are uncharted waters that everyone is trying to navigate,” said Joanna Fritz, President and CEO of the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce. “Some of our businesses will have a difficult time staying open as they are forced to change the way they conduct their business. The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce is working hard to minimize the business casualties during this time by providing creative ideas, support, useful information and encouragement."
After joining the group, business owners can let the community know what is being done to make sure customers are still able to get goods and services. Any business can join the group and are not required to be a Chamber member to participate, though membership is limited to business owners, managers, and social media-based businesses.
For more information and to submit a request to join the group, go to www.facebook.com and search for Outta the Box.
