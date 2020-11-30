With COVID-19 precautions in place, local Christmas events are planned to spread some holiday cheer.
Corsicana YMCA hosts 28th annual Jingle Bell Jog Dec. 5
Corsicana YMCA is planning its 28th annual Jingle Bell Jog to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
The 5K and 1 mile fun run benefits the Corsicana YMCA.
Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Corsicana/CorsicanaYMCAJingleBellJog, or in person at the Corsicana YMCA, 400 Oaklawn Drive. Registrants age 18 and under pay a reduced fee of $15. Families can select multi-person pricing and register up to five people for $50.
Each registration includes one race shirt; guaranteed through Dec. 4. Additional shirts will be available to purchase as you register. Race-day registration and packet pick-up available at the race site from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Cash and check accepted.
Awards will be given to the top overall male and female finishers and the top three age-group finishers.
Hubbard’s Magnolias & Mistletoe Christmas Celebration Dec. 5
The City of Hubbard kicks off the Christmas season with its 20th annual Magnolias & Mistletoe Christmas Celebration Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme for businesses decorating their store front windows and for floats in the parade is an easy one, “Magnolias & Mistletoe.”
In these uncertain times related to COVID-19, health and safety precautions are being stressed. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Start this fun-filled day at the Hubbard City Civic Center with the Hubbard FFA’s breakfast burritos. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and this group will also be serving a fajita lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Good food will be offered throughout the day including the Methodist Church’s “Sweet Shop” also at the Civic Center. These organizations will greatly appreciate your support.
Everybody loves a parade! There is still time to get a float ready for the 11 a.m. Christmas parade and anyone with a classic car or classic tractor is invited to join. Car clubs, tractor clubs, horse riding clubs, individuals with horses – everyone is welcome.
Shopping opportunities will abound so plan to make Hubbard your Christmas shopping destination. Its shops and stores will be open and merchants invite you to come in and get acquainted.
The Hubbard City Civic Center located in downtown Hubbard on Magnolia Avenue is a destination must. The Civic Center will be beautifully decorated for the holiday season and will be filled with a variety of vendors. You can do all your Christmas shopping while in Hubbard.
The Civic Center will be the site for the “God’s Kids Star of Wonder,” Christmas Program, the fourth and fifth grade students of Hubbard ISD’s music program, the HISD Golden Wave Band’s Christmas Concert, and will also will feature various entertainment programs throughout the day on Stage in the Cowhead Trail Ballroom.
Santa is making a special visit from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hubbard City Civic Center to visit with all area boys and girls. Health and safety precautions will be in place in order to help keep Santa and our young people safe and well.
The Hubbard Chamber of Commerce is again sponsoring the “cash” jackpot drawing. First prize is $200, second prize is $100 and third prize is $50. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. at the Hubbard City Civic Center.
Tickets are on sale at various locations in Hubbard for $1 each or 6 for $5. You can also purchase tickets at the Civic Center on Dec. 5. You must be present to win.
The Hubbard Lions Club is also selling chances on a queen size quilt that was donated by Citizens State Bank in Hubbard.
Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and can purchased at Texas Brand Insurance, 107 NE Third St., and at the Civic Center Dec. 5. The drawing will be held at 3:15 p.m. at the Civic Center.You do not have to be present to win.
Friends of the Hubbard FFA will also be selling tickets at the door for their two-gun raffle. Tickets are $20 each or 3 for $50. Proceeds benefit the Ag Youth Scholarship Program and Hill County Fair projects.
Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. at the Hubbard City Civic Center. You do not have to be present for this drawing.
This is a city-wide celebration sponsored by the Greater Hubbard Chamber of Commerce and City of Hubbard. For more information, contact the Chamber Office at 254-576-2521.
Hubbard Garden Club hosts Christmas Tour of Homes
The Hubbard Garden Club is sponsoring a Tour of Homes this Christmas season from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Homes are tour are Kelly and Marty Kimbrough, 200 NW Third St.; Bertha and Clarence Odon – 805 N. Magnolia; and Olga and Art Munoz, 901 N. Magnolia. All three homes have had extensive remodel work done to them.
Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at Foster Properities, Deering General Store and Antique Etc. in Hubbard, or from any garden club member, at the door, online at hubbardgardenclub.ticketleap.com/toh/ or by calling Katharine Matthys at 254-495-3712 for information.
Face masks will be required and precautions will be taken.
