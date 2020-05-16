Church's Chicken of Corsicana has been providing meals to healthcare and other essential workers for several weeks.
Friendly masked faces have delivered delicious boxed meals and donations to the employees of the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department, Navarro Regional Hospital, CVS Pharmacy, and the Corsicana Daily Sun.
Church's Chicken is located at 1400 W. Seventh St. in Corsicana and offers drive-thru, take-out and delivery.
