The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the relocation of the Drane Learning Center Program to the Carroll Elementary campus at a special meeting held via video conference Monday, May 4.
The Drane Learning Center currently houses state-mandated Pre-K Program, Dual Language Pre-K Program, Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities, Head Start, and the Gifted and Talented Program for elementary students. CISD's Child Nutrition department is also housed on the campus.
Carroll Elementary’s Kindergarten and First Grade classrooms will be moved another location in the building to accommodate the relocation, which is expected to nearly double the student population at the Carroll Elementary campus.
The program’s population has grown from 94 to over 300 students, ages three and four, over the last four years.
“These wings in Carroll Elementary were originally built for little children, said Dr. Diane Frost, CISD Superintendent. “We’ve made Drane work, and it’s been a great program, but the facility was never designed for children of that age.”
The relocation will begin over this summer and be in effect starting the 2020-2021 school year.
Trustees were also updated on potential graduation plans, Administrators are considering the dates of June 26, July 24, or Aug. 7.
Among contingencies being considered are holding graduation ceremonies at the Corsicana High School stadium. This option would allow for enough space to observe social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The valedictorian and salutatorian speeches are expected to be prerecorded as are the musical contributions.
No final decision was made about the Class of 2020 graduation at Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent Diane Frost said that work on finalizing plans would continue.
“We want graduation to be what our students want and expect,” Dr. Frost said.
Board members received further updates on summer renovations to Fannin Elementary. The low bid for the work was awarded to West 31 Contractors for $439,980. The bid includes a contingency amount of $50,000.
Dr. Diane Frost said the project would include work on the exterior of the building, as well as renovations to the restrooms and classroom improvements.
A second bid was approved for $68,950 for asbestos abatement. The cost includes mandated monitoring and testing during the removal.
Trustees approved additional work on the circle drive at Bowie Elementary. Renovations will include placing drains making for a longer-term fix according to Dr. Frost. The drive would be paid for from existing bond money. Plumbing and renovations to the CHS restrooms totaling $12,000 will come out of the Maintenance and Operations budget.
Trustees heard the annual School Health Advisory Committee report, detailing several of the program’s the district’s nursing staff participated in during the abbreviated school year.
The next meeting of the Corsicana Independent School District will be Monday, May 11. This is a change from the originally scheduled date of May 18.
