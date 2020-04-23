The Corsicana Independent Board of Trustees held a regular meeting via video conference, April 20, the first meeting of the group since Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 17 decision to close Texas schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost acknowledged the work of everyone in the district, including teachers, staff, administrators and counselors, during the district closure which began in March. Teacher-led online instruction began April 6.
“They have wonderful spirits and great hearts,” Frost said. “I have never seen a staff of our size jump into something so quickly and learn how to use software and online instruction for our students.”
Trustees heard potential plans to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of the class of 2020. Virtual graduation and prom celebrations were brought up as ways to mark the milestones, in addition to in-person ceremonies later in the summer when COVID-19 is abated.
Further announcements about these plans are expected in the coming weeks.
Board members approved a resolution ending the premium pay of time and a half while staff was on site during CISD closures caused by the pandemic.
This resolution follows similar moves by school districts across the state. Staff will continue to receive their regular pay or comp time, as specified in their contracts, as compensation.
This comp time can be rolled over to the 2020-2021 school year according to Dr. Frost.
Board members also approved a continuing education and training report. All CISD Board members either met or exceeded all training and annual continuing education hours required by the state.
Trustees heard updates on the budget and tabled Higher-Start and Facility committee reports until the May 4 workshop. The consent agenda was approved before the meeting was adjourned.
The next regular meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will be May 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.