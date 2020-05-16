Trustees Seth Brown and Dr. Kent Rogers were sworn in at the regular meeting of the Corsicana Independent School District's Board of Trustees, Monday, May 11. The elections of both Brown and Rogers were previously certified after neither of the incumbents were challenged.
Brown, who represents Place 1 on the Board, was first elected in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Dr. Charles Biltz.
Rogers will continue to represent Place 2. He was elected to his second term as a CISD Trustee in 2014, first serving from 1992 to 2010.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost thanked parents and students, teachers, counselors, and administrators for the work they’ve done this school year, during the her report. She noted that 98% of students have stayed in contact during the closure of CISD.
Frost discussed continuous learning plans for the summer, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks.
“There’s nothing more important than what our students are able to accomplish when they return to school next year, and for the rest of their lives,” she said.
The Board also heard committee recommendations to reorganize the Dual Credit Program.
“The restructuring centered around the needs of our students,” Frost said.
The Dual Credit, or the Higher Start Program, will include sophomores, juniors and seniors moving forward. Changes were made after anecdotal evidence from Higher Start graduates showed that some of the classes did not transfer to four-year institutions. The program will now offer 42 hours of core classes.
“We’re doing our best these classes are in the Texas Core Curriculum,” said Trustee Rev. Ed Monk.
The service is free to all CISD students with the expectation that they maintain a “C” average to remain in the program.
The district will add two student support counselors. One at Corsicana High School and the other at the Middle School.
“One of the biggest issues facing our students is ongoing mental health,” Monk said.
The committee’s work is ongoing.
The Board approved the consent agenda and an updated lease agreement for the district’s copiers and printers before adjourning.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will be a June 1 workshop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.