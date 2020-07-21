Corsicana Independent School District has released a draft of its “Return to School Framework,” describing protocols for health and safety, as well as three instructional options for parents to choose from.
For the 2020-2021 school year, CISD will offer both in-person, on-campus, learning and remote instruction, at-home and/or virtual self-directed learning.
A Student Learning Option Selection Form was emailed to parents Monday, July 20 and posted on www.cisd.org asking parents to select a method of instructional delivery.
Instruction will be delivered using the following models:
• On-Campus Learning in a traditional classroom setting for grades Pre-K through 12.
• At-Home Learning available for grades 3 through 12.
• Virtual, Self-Directed Learning available for grades Pre-K through 12.
To ensure students won’t have to share supplies in the classroom or face further economic strain during the pandemic, CISD's Board of Trustees announced last week the district will purchase $200,000 worth of school supplies for in-person students during the 2020-2021 school year.
The funds will cover school supplies from the supply list for Pre-K through sixth grade and all basic supplies for students in seventh through 12 grade.
The district will also provide every student with an electronic device for the coming school year.
Regardless of which option is selected, grading will return to CISD grading policy standards, not the grading progress standard used during the spring.
More detailed information regarding each instructional method can be found on the district's website.
Once parents are ready to make a selection, they should complete a commitment form for each child enrolling in CISD for 2020-2021.
Parents will have an opportunity to change their choice up to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 3. Parents will need to contact their child’s counselor to make the change. After Aug. 3, this will commit students to the selected model for at least nine weeks.
As CISD prepares student data for the new school year, new student online registration is temporarily unavailable. Once the data conversion is complete, new student registration will reopen online. Campus staff is available to answers questions, and parents may call 903-874-7444 for assistance.
More updates will be posted online as plans for the 2020-2021 school year are finalized.
CISD and TEA’s guidance is provided based on the current public health situation. New developments during the summer may prompt changes to these guidelines. CISD will follow the guidance and best practices of the Center for Disease Control, Texas Department of State Health Services, Navarro County Department of Health, Texas Education Agency, and local government.
Consistent with the Governor’s most recent executive order, masks will be required while in school buildings, with certain exceptions made as detailed in the order. Schools will also be required to follow any forthcoming executive orders issued by Gov. Abbott.
