The Corsicana Independent School Board Trustees held a special meeting via video conference, Monday, April 6 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines, the Corsicana Independent School District will remain closed until at least May 4.
Trustees were updated on teacher-led instruction which began on April 6.
Kim Holcomb, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said although there were a few kinks and a learning curve for everyone, including teachers, the first day of digital learning went well.
Holcomb said that 10,221 paper and pencil packets were printed, and will be handed out at designated meal sites. Holcomb noted procedures to ensure the safety of staff and teachers with utmost precaution.
Stephanie Howell, Director of Innovation and Transformation for CISD, reported that 525 laptops and 54 hotspots were given out on the first day of distribution. Distribution of laptops for Collins Intermediate students who don’t have a device at home will be Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Howell said that drive-through Wi-Fi will be available starting April 7. Extended hours will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays until 8 p.m. at the High school, as well as regular CHS Saturday hours.
“An anonymous donor provided funds enabling every first, second, third and fourth grader will have a laptop in the next few weeks,” Howell said.
Susan Johnson said responses are being fielded as quickly as possible and updates are available on the website www.cisd.org and the district’s social media platforms.
It was announced that food service sites would be consolidated beginning Thursday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfasts and lunches will be available for any student of the Corsicana Independent School District on Mondays and Thursdays in three-day packages at Corsicana High School, Fannin, Carroll, Travis, the Boys and Girls Club and First Baptist Church in Corsicana.
Food distribution hours are extended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Collins Intermediate and Navarro Elementary.
There won’t be food distribution Monday, April 13, due to the Good Friday holiday. Distribution will resume Tuesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 16.
Board members also approved bids for planned summer renovations to Fannin Elementary. The low bid for the work was awarded to West 31 Contractors for $439,980. The bid includes a contingency amount of $50,000.
Dr. Diane Frost said the project would include work on the exterior of the building, as well as renovations to the restrooms and classroom improvements.
A second bid was approved for $68,950 for asbestos abatement. The cost includes mandated monitoring and testing during the removal.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will be April 20.
