The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees hosted a workshop Monday, Nov. 2, where trustees heard from the public regarding issues involved with online learning and an incident of political expression at a recent home football game.
Individuals who spoke at the meeting about the flag supporting President Donald Trump, which was photographed then shared on social media, sought clarification of the district’s policy surrounding political expression and assurances that any future incidences be handled in a fair and equitable manner.
“Political advertising is not allowed at Corsicana ISD as it causes disruption of a safe, educational environment,” stated Susan Johnson, CISD’s Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, following the meeting. “The political flag that was brought into the game was hidden from authorities until a few students in the student section placed it on display. The students were asked to take the flag down and those students involved have been disciplined accordingly.”
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost provided enrollment counts as of Oct. 22. The district currently has 6,058 students, with 35% of those participating in online learning options, totaling 2,091. Frost also provided a district wide COVID-19 report.
One staff member and three students had been infected with the virus in the week before the meeting. Frost said CISD continues to prioritize the safety of students and staff. Transmission is occurring in the community, not the schools she said.
Frost also reported there are preliminary concerns with the attendance and academic performance of some of those students who are online learners. No decision was made at Monday’s meeting regarding changes to policy.
“We have a little further that we can wait before we have to make decisions,” Frost said.
The district will be funded based on last year’s attendance numbers, she said.
Trustees received slide shows and multimedia updates on the Gifted and Talented program. They also heard a report about the Career and Technical Education Programs.
Trustees were also updated by Kim Holcomb, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, on the progress of the school improvement plan, which tracks district wide education goals and student progress toward those goals through the year.
The Board was also notified about the resignation of Terry Seth, CISD’s representative on the Navarro Central Appraisal District Board of Directors. Seth resigned from that position citing health concerns of family members. Trustees will consider a replacement at a future meeting.
The superintendent evaluation sub-committee also reviewed the parameters in which they will review Dr. Diane Frost in the coming months.
The Board approved the consent agenda then adjourned into closed session without taking action.
