The Corsicana City Council denied the extension of the shelter in place order at a regular meeting Monday, April 27. The council followed Gov. Greg Abbott’s direction, allowing restaurants, movie theaters, and malls to open with limited capacity May 1.
Philip Taft, Psy. D., who has an office in Corsicana, participated in the public comment portion of the meeting via telephone.
“I am exceedingly concerned about the mental health effects of sheltering in place,” he said.
Taft also said he and his colleagues have seen a spike in stress related conditions and other issues due to COVID-19.
The Council denied approval of a proposed rate increase by Oncor Electric Company until September of this year. The move allows Corsicana to review the rate increase and engage a lawyer in Austin.
The Council also approved the low bid of $120,000 from MK Painting, Inc. to repaint a 400,000 gallon elevated storage tank located behind Drane Learning Center, off of Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
The tank is not used as part of the city’s water system, but the city has leased the tank and is expected to receive approximately $26,000 annually in rent. The paint job prevents deterioration of the tank and slows the effect of rust.
According to City Manager Connie Standridge, the tank was last painted approximately 15 years ago, though the actual date was unknown. The new paint job is expected to last 10 years.
The council also approved the construction contract allowing for utility improvements and extension to the Industrial Park on E. Hwy. 31.
The low bid of $623,922.50, was submitted by Circle H Contractors. The price of the bid includes $128,166 which will be reimbursed by Audubon Medals Texas, LLC.
The council approved historic downtown District reinvestment tax credits totaling $12,964.64 for exterior and qualifying interior improvements in 2019. Twenty property owners, received the credits after competing updates totaling $221,221.91. The tax credit applications were reviewed by Standridge and Corsicana Main Street Director Lauren Bedsole.
The Corsicana City council holds regular meetings on the Second and Fourth Monday each month.
